SASKATOON -- Wind chill values push well into the minus thirties across our region Monday morning, bringing he risk of frostbite within minutes to exposed skin, so be sure to bundle up and limit your time outside.

A band of flurries is expected to develop and push from the Northwest this afternoon, bringing more snow to go with all this cold.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Cloudy.

High: -17

Evening: -19

Tuesday – AM Clouds / PM Sun.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -17

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -8