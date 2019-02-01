

CTV Saskatoon





A judge has reserved his decision in the case of a woman on trial for murder in the death of a Saskatoon man.

Patrick Dong, 37, was stabbed to death on a grid road outside Saskatoon about three years ago.

A woman has been charged with first degree murder in the death; she was 17 at the time and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

During the trial, court heard the then-teen was drunk and high on meth at the time of the offence. Despite her intoxication, the Crown argued Friday that she still had intent to cause bodily harm and should be found guilty of second degree murder with an adult sentence.

The defence argues the murder must be considered manslaughter and she should receive a youth sentence.

A verdict is expected Wednesday.