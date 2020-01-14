SASKATOON -- A driver whose windshield was obstructed by snow and ice crashed through a police barrier on Tuesday, Saskatoon police say.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were responding to a single-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck that was rolled onto its side. Traffic restrictions were in place on Idylwyld Drive near 8th Street as the scene was being investigated and cleared.

During that time, the driver of a passing vehicle failed to slow down and drove through the police barrier, police said in a news release.

No one was hurt. Officers found that the driver’s windshield was obstructed by snow and ice. The driver was charged with driving with an obstructed windshield and disobeying officer commands.

Police remind motorists to drive with extra caution when passing emergency vehicles, especially during these extreme cold temperatures and slick conditions.

Motorists are also reminded to clear all snow and ice from the entire vehicle before driving.