Vehicle strikes Saskatoon cyclist
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, May 5, 2018 11:36AM CST
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.
On Friday around 4:22 p.m. Saskatoon police were called to the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Taylor Street East for a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.
When police arrived on scene, they found an injured 19-year-old man.
The man was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic restrictions that were in place have since been lifted.