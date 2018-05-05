

CTV Saskatoon





A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.

On Friday around 4:22 p.m. Saskatoon police were called to the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Taylor Street East for a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

When police arrived on scene, they found an injured 19-year-old man.

The man was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic restrictions that were in place have since been lifted.



