Saskatoon police were in for a surprise when they stopped a vehicle just before 1 a.m., Tuesday morning in the 100 block of 33rd Street West.

Inside the vehicle they found a loaded gun with additional ammunition, along with other weapons and drugs. One man ran from the vehicle while the other four were being arrested. The suspect that ran was caught a short distance away, and also arrested. He had a large number of outstanding warrants.

The five occupants in the vehicle face over 60 criminal charges combined, and will be held at police detention cells until they can appear in front of a judge Tuesday afternoon.

The youngest suspect is 14, while the oldest is 35.