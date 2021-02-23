SASKATOON -- Police and firefighters were on scene at a Sutherland strip mall after a vehicle crashed into a business there.

The vehicle slammed through the storefront of the Clean Shoppe in the 700 block of Central Avenue shorlty after noon Tuesday, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews helped stabilize the vehicle to prevent movement and isolated heat sources to prevent a fire, the department said in a news release.

Two patients were transported to hospital according to the department.