SASKATOON -- A man was transported to hospital after he was stabbed by his passenger while driving Thursday afternoon, according to Saskatoon police.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., a patrol officer was parked in the area of 20th Street and Avenue W West when he was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle.

The officer in the vehicle was not hurt.

The passenger had stabbed the driver, resulting in the collision with the patrol vehicle, police said in a news release.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The passenger, a 38-year-old man, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The crash is unrelated to the ongoing homicide investigation in this area, police say.