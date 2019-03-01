

CTV Saskatoon





A Warman woman, 20, is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle hit a house early Friday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Saskatoon police were called to the incident in the 800 block of Steeves Avenue, according to a news release.

Police say they found the woman speaking with the homeowner and arrested her.

No one was hurt and the extent of damage to the home is unknown