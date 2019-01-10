Students vaping on school property continues to be a problem, according to a high school principal.

"There's been an issue with vaping in bathrooms all over,” said Colleen Norris, the principal at Tommy Douglas Collegiate.

“We have teachers and coaches going through change rooms and going through bathrooms. When we do see students that are vaping, their devices are confiscated.”

According to Health Canada, in Saskatchewan, about four in 10 high school students said they’ve tried smoking an e-cigarette. About one in seven said they’ve vaped in the past month. The survey, conducted in 2016-2017, found teen boys vape more than girls.

“You could ask almost anyone at this school and I'd say like 95 per cent have tried to vape,” a Grade 10 student at Aiden Bowman Collegiate told CTV News.

“It’s super unhealthy for you, but that doesn’t really phase anyone.”

Teens can get addicted to nicotine through vaping in 48 hours: Doctor

Some vaporizer pods contain the nicotine equivalent as a pack of cigarettes.

“These devices are the most sophisticated and concentrated form of nicotine on the market so within 48 to 72 hours, teenagers become addicted,” said Dr. Andrew Pipe, an Ottawa doctor who specializes in smoking cessation.

“We’re spawning a whole new generation of smokers, which is sadly ironic.”

Dr. Pipe said Health Canada isn’t doing enough to stop the teen vaping epidemic.

Tommy Douglas’ principal said she fears vaping effects will echo the outcome of cigarettes.

“I worry we don’t know what the dangers are potentially,” Norris said.

In an email to CTV News, Health Canada said the department wouldn’t hesitate to propose further restrictions on vaping should they prove necessary.

— with files from The Canadian Press