SASKATOON -- A sentence has been handed down for an inmate convicted of killing his cell mate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

Tyler Vandewater was found guilty in March of second degree murder in the 2017 death of Chris Van Camp.

On Friday Vandewater was given life in prison with no chance at parole for 16 years.

"The prison records and the assessment don't seem to hold out much promise that Mr. Vandewater will change," Justice B. Sherman said in his ruling.

Van Camp's mother, Lauren Laithwaite, was one of three people to provide a victim impact statement, calling the murder of her son a horrible nightmare.

She said she was content with the ruling.