SASKATOON -- Pre-construction work for safety improvements to the Fond Du Lac Airport is underway.

Rock crushing began in early November with construction scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021, according to a news release from the province.

“This project is important, since it is essential for moving people to and from the community,” Fond Du Lac Chief Louie Mercredi said in the release.

“This has become much more urgent due to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, further delays to this project may restrict landing and take-off weights while increasing a number of other costs associated with air transportation.”

Safety improvements include:

Construction of turn pads at both ends of the runway

Strengthening and re-surfacing of the runway, taxiway and apron

Replacing existing low-intensity lighting with high-intensity LED lights

The airport was the site of a fatal plane crash in 2017 which left 19-year-old Arson Fern Jr. dead and prompted safety recommendations from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada the following year.