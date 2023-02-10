Up-and-coming Saskatchewan boxer makes his mark at national championship

Kyle Paposis is one of the top young boxers in Saskatchewan.

“Number one, he's tough as nails. That's a good start,” said trainer Gary Kopas, a veteran of the sport who also runs Kopas Boxing gym in Saskatoon.

“He has a lot of heart. He trains hard He puts that extra effort in.”

That kind of dedication is what has allowed the 29-year-old to go from a beginner to Saskatchewan provincial champion in just a few years.

Paposi defeated Trent Katcheech by unanimous decision to win the 92-kilogram-plus category in January, earning him a trip to the Canadian national championship in Ontario.

Kopas says his first bout was against the national champion in the super-heavyweight division.

“Going into that I didn't know what to expect because after I’d seen him I was like, 'Oh, this is a big athletic looking guy, can I do this,'” said Paposi.

“Once we got in the ring, after the first round it's like, 'Okay, I can actually compete with this guy.' So it was a confidence booster, for sure.”

“He represented well,” said Kopas.

“I wasn't expecting him to come away with a gold medal. I was expecting him to perform well and he did, so mission accomplished.”

Next Paposi will headline “Kopas Boxing Series #4: Unfinished Business” in Saskatoon on March 11, 2023.

“This is going to be a pretty major event,” said Paposi.

“Over 20 bouts from boxers from Western Canada, BC Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan. It's going to be a great night of bouts, and looking forward to having him headline the show,” said Kopas.