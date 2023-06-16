Unyielding wildfires continue to rage in Saskatchewan's north
Cliff Buettner has been fighting wildfires in Saskatchewan for more than four decades.
No matter how challenging the job becomes, Buettner always relies on his old photo of a Patuanak priest in northern Saskatchewan and the power of prayer when he's feeling helpless.
"I pray. That's all I can do," Buettner said, holding the photo of the priest.
Buettner, the director of forestry and emergency protective services with Prince Albert Grand Council, has been grabbing that photo often this spring as a combination of hot weather, lack of moisture throughout the winter and spring, a quick melt and strong winds created the perfect conditions for wildfires to spread throughout the north.
"We're kind of at the mercy of the weather," Buettner said.
So far in 2023, 228 wildfires have burned, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA). The five-year average is 148.
As Friday afternoon, there are 37 active wildfires, the highest number so far this year in the daily count. Six are not contained and seven are encroaching on property.
"It's a stressful time for everybody," Bryan Chartrand, the executive director of land operations for the SPSA said.
"I'm sure people are worried about a lot of family and friends and also valued property out there. Everybody's on pins and needles and anxious of what the current conditions are doing."
Buettner understands the situation all too well. When wildfires sparked in quick succession in mid-May, he went through his morning routine of loading up various maps and satellite images of heat signatures, wind direction and fire weather indexes that showed a cabin he owned for 38 years destroyed by flames.
Using historical maps dating back to 1945, he says large areas of northern Saskatchewan that haven't burned in over 70 years are being leveled by flames in as little as two weeks.
It's difficult to comprehend how large some of these fires have been.
"It's phenomenal. It's hard to understand the magnitude of the fire. If you went from Moose Jaw to Regina, up to Lumsden to Chamberlain (and) back to Moose Jaw. That's one fire," Buettner said.
What's even more unusual is how many provinces across the country are in the same, if not worse, situation. Like back in 2015, Buettner said there is no ability to call on extra firefighters or equipment from Alberta and B.C. as those provinces grapple with a busy wildfire season of their own.
Without any of that extra personnel or equipment, it's nearly impossible to get firefighters on the ground controlling the flames because of the immense heat.
"We do go to other methods, which is indirect. That could be back burning in situations, trying to steer the fire into natural fuel breaks like lakes, rivers, swamps, things like that," Chartrand said.
Buettner said the dry conditions are making any new fire immense in size straight away.
"Any new fire starts right now would be in intensity rank six, they would be a fully-involved crown fire as soon as they start," he said. "And the province in all likelihood is not going to be successful in stopping them because of the intensity and aggression of the fires when they start."
Buettner said the large swaths of land burning up north have him worrying for Indigenous populations, ecosystems and their traditional way of life.
"If you burn it right to the bedrock, there's nothing really there for plants to grow on. And in the Precambrian shield, the way the moisture content is -- everything that's above the bedrock is fuel, and it's going to burn," Buettner said.
"What is there for them to go back to? Is there a home for them to go back to?"
