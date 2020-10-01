SASKATOON -- A Regina Instagram influencer says his legs are still sore after a paddleboard along the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon over the Labour Day weekend.

“It was nerve-wracking just to try and maintain balance, my legs are still on fire,” Eddy Alvaro said.

Alvaro was one of two Regina influencers who swapped cities with two Saskatoon-based influencers to try and promote the two Saskatchewan hubs.

Sarah Berger, director of media with Tourism Saskatoon, said Tourism Saskatchewan pitched the idea to the two cities as a way to promote travel within the province, showcasing people can still have fun and enjoy new experiences while in Saskatchewan.

“You might not be going to the mountains, or the States but there’s lots to do at home and we want to make sure we’re all supporting local, and each other during these COVID times,” Berger said.

While Alvaro has taken several trips to Saskatoon to visit friends and family, this latest trip had a different feel to it.

“I did feel a little guilty hyping up another city,” Alvaro laughed. “It was different in the sense that you got to experience a lot of what Saskatoon has to offer.”

Alvaro said while he’s not a paddleboard rookie, the experience in Saskatoon was one he won’t forget.

“What was cool is, people can see you from the bridge and they are looking and there’s one moment when I was lying down belly down, just to take a breather and soak it in, I remember seeing these two ladies saying ‘what are you doing?’” Alvaro said.

“It was cool and again it’s the best place to see the city, unreal views.”