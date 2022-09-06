University of Saskatchewan Welcome Week festivities put on hold because of mass stabbing

In light of the stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation - students at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) will have a scaled-back start to welcome week activities, according to campus officials.

In a statement sent out this morning, University president Peter Stoicheff announced they will postpone any large campus gatherings outside of usual operations. They said they are doing this “out of respect for the communities affected and for the fact that the situation remains an emergency.”

For the safety of students, some University of Saskatchewan Students' Union welcome week events planned in the bowl for Tuesday will be postponed. The situation will be assessed over the next 24 hours as more information becomes available.

The U of S is offering support to students, staff, and faculty who have connections to James Smith Cree Nation.

“Like all communities in Saskatchewan and beyond, we are grieving. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected. The days, weeks and months ahead will be difficult, and we will need to support one another to get through this extremely challenging time. It is part of Saskatchewan’s community fabric to come together during times like this, and we will be there for each other.”

The letter continues with offers of support to Indigenous Elders and leaders and many others who are focused on the response to these events. Flags on U of S campuses have been lowered to half-mast.

The Gordon Oakes Red Bear Student Centre will serve as a safe gathering space for members of the campus community, beginning Tuesday morning. The U of S is working to ensure that culturally appropriate services are available through Elders and wellness staff.

Officials have also asked those on campus to use extra caution, and always be aware of their surroundings while on campus.

Additional security patrols have been mobilized throughout campus as this incident is being addressed by RCMP and local law enforcement.