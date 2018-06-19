

CTV Saskatoon





The University of Saskatchewan’s medical college has passed an accreditation review.

The school, which was visited by the Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools in the fall, announced Tuesday it received full accreditation. The announcement came one day after school officials were informed of the committee’s decision.

“This successful outcome for our College of Medicine is an important component of the significant contributions our university makes to the province and people of Saskatchewan,” Tony Vannelli, the university’s provost and vice-president academic, said in a news release. “A strong medical school, housed within a leading research-intensive university like ours, benefits everyone.”

The College of Medicine, which was placed on probation from 2013 to 2015, must still provide the accreditation committee with some written reports that include information on data that wasn’t available during the committee’s fall visit. If the reports meet accreditation requirements, the committee may not need to visit the school for another eight years, according to the university.

“The college has worked very hard on improvements in our medical doctor program and we are highly encouraged by this positive acknowledgement,” Dr. Preston Smith, dean of medicine, said in the news release. “In particular, CACMS does not require a follow up visit, which is a strong indication of confidence in our team and our program.”

Student services and support, the college’s curriculum and faculty engagement in the medical school have improved over the last few years, the school claimed in the news release.

Smith specifically highlighted what he called improvements to the admissions process, including an improved approach to Indigenous admissions and a new program for those from socio-economically challenged backgrounds.

“Our students, faculty and staff have been exceptionally engaged and done an incredible amount of work across all areas of our college to support change and to achieve a successful accreditation result,” he said.

A four-year plan completed last year to transition to a new undergraduate curriculum, as well as the recruitment of positions such as the Cameco Chair in Indigenous Health and the Saskatchewan Chair in Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Research, were among other changes the school highlighted.