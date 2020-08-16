SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan is making face masks mandatory for all indoor common areas on its campuses in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert, according to its website

The new policy will come into effect on Aug. 24.

All faculty, staff, students and visitors that are approved to be on campus will be required to wear a mask in hallways, lobbies, libraries, classrooms, labs, study spaces, elevators, recreational facilities and other shared spaces, the website said.

The U of S is also requiring people who live in residence to wear a face mask in all common areas.

People who are outdoors and are unable to maintain a minimum physical distance of two metres are also required to wear a mask, the website said.

The university said it will be selling face masks at its campus stores and has a supply of disposable face masks for people who are on campus and do not have a mask.

Signage is being installed over the next two weeks throughout campus to show which spaces require face masks, the website said.