University of Saskatchewan Huskies’ punch ticket to Canada West semis

SASKATOON -

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team ended its regular season schedule with a win over the Calgary Dinos at Griffiths Stadium.

The Huskies dominated the ground game with both Josh Ewanchyna and Ryker Frank going over 130 yards each, including Frank’s 58-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7.

Huskies’ quarterback Mason Nyhus hooked up with Daniel Perry for two passing touchdowns in the game. Dogs’ defence also came up big with a blocked punt and a recovery in the endzone extending its lead to two scores with five minutes remaining in the game.

Saturday’s win is the Huskies’ 10th win in a row at home, ending the season at 5-1 and first place in the Canada West standings.

The Huskies are back at Griffiths Stadium on Nov. 13 for a date with the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West semifinal.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.