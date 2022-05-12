University of Sask. 'task force' will help verify Indigenous identity

The University of Saskatchewan says a new policy is in the works to verify Indigenous identity.

The move comes after a prominent health professor was placed on leave last year after questions arose concerning her claims of Indigenous heritage.

In a news release, the university said its new Indigenous membership/citizenship verification task force "will lead the improvement and development of internal practices and advance truth and reconciliation."

The task force will focus on "ensuring Indigenous peoples are hired for positions created for Indigenous peoples."

The policy will also ensure funding and scholarships intended for Indigenous peoples are awarded appropriately.

"With recent events, the university has been in the spotlight, and many will be watching and waiting to see how we respond," provost and academic vice president Airini said in the release.

"We also know that this has been a tremendously difficult time for Indigenous faculty, staff, and students. We must make space for healing and action."

The task force includes "external Indigenous partners" and an advisory circle will help guide the process, the university said.