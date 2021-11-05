University of Sask. faculty, staff rally against Indigenous identity fraud

SASKATOON -

More than 100 people gathered outside the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) on Friday to protest against Indigenous identity fraud.

“We need to make people accountable for their behaviour,” U of S Indigenous studies professor Winona Wheeler said.

Earlier this week, the university announced prominent health professor Carrie Bourassa would be placed on leave after questions were raised concerning her background.

“People gathered today for solidarity because there’s a lot of hurt, confused and angry people — and they don't want this issue to be buried," Wheeler said.

Members of the rally marched through campus and some held signs.

One sign read, “They want the platform without the trauma.”

Aly Bear, the newly-elected third vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and a law school alumnus, was part of the rally.

“I think it’s extremely important that we are taking a stand and taking action to people who are taking up spaces that are supposed to be held for our people,” Bear said.

Raven Sinclair, a University of Regina professor, called for universities to develop policies around whistleblowing and to better vet faculty.

“When it’s a legitimate concern, the university has a responsibility then to do an investigation, to take it seriously and to protect the individuals that have brought the truth forward. That's the first step,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said it’s important for institutions to have roles and funding designated for Indigenous people.

“The whole act of stepping into positions and roles that are designed to support indigenous people, and inclusion and equity, is the definition of inequality and appropriation,” Sinclair said.

Airini, the provost and vice-president academic of the U of S, said she attended the rally.

“Collectively, we are coming together and focused on healing,” Airini wrote in a statement to CTV News.

“Gatherings like today’s will lead to change and USask is absolutely open to that. Reconciliation is a journey, and sometimes it will be complex and messy.”