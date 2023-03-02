University of Sask. awarded $1.75M to promote sustainability for municipalities

The Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy (JSGS) has been given $1.75 million from the Canadian government’s Future Skills Centre, to help municipal governments move towards sustainability.

JSGS has locations at both the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Regina.

“Municipal governments offer some of the highest impact opportunities to achieve sustainability — from economic development and stewardships of water, roads, and waste infrastructure, to approving building permits, to solving issues related to health and social development,” Dr. Loleen Berdahl (Ph.D.), JSGS executive director said in a University of Saskatchewan news release.

“They must have a central role in confronting the practical challenges of sustainability, but are often faced with many barriers and competing priorities.”

The school’s governing sustainability municipalities project connects faculty, executives-in-residence and research associates with municipal governments in an effort to identify opportunities for sustainable solutions to challenges in the communities, according to the release. There will also be a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion so sustainability decisions include underserved population voices, the university said.

“Larger cities have done work on sustainability philosophies and plans, but need help with implementation, whereas smaller cities, by no fault of their own, lack even the capacity to develop plans,” said Dr. Jim Farney (Ph.D.), JSGS U of R director. “The conversation inadvertently goes to, 'How do we maintain and afford basic municipal services?' with very little time or energy available to think about new approaches.”

Saskatchewan’s Government Relations Minister said they appreciate the school’s invitation to sit on the project advisory committee.

“Once Johnson Shoyama Graduate School completes their work, municipalities can examine the project’s deliverables and determine what tools work best for their communities to improve quality of life for their citizens and make Saskatchewan stronger for years to come,” Don McMorris said.

As part of the project, a Saskatchewan municipalities sustainability index will provide a map of previous municipal practices, according to the release. A list of the local and provincial government, business and academia stakeholders will also be compiled for reference.

“The work being led by JSGS is a perfect example of the interrelatedness of human communities and natural ecologies, and how we must overcome environmental, social and political challenges to meet Canada’s—and the world’s—sustainability development goals,” said USask Vice-President Research Baljit Singh.

The executive director of the Future Skills Centre said moving towards sustainability required consideration of new approaches.

“This initiative will foster green transitions at the municipal level in Saskatchewan, where workers and communities can shift their focus to skills training and development in areas of the labour market that are predicted to grow,” Pedro Barata said in the news release. “It is a great example of the projects FSC is partnering in to identify new and better practices for the sustainable workforce of the future.”