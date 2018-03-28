

CTV Saskatoon





United Way in Saskatoon is cutting staff and reducing funding to some programs to tackle a $1-million shortfall in campaign revenue.

The charitable organization announced the shortfall in a news release Tuesday, stating donations from both individuals and corporations were lower than expected in 2017 — due to the economy and commodity markets, according to the group.

“This is a sector challenge that requires a sector solution,” CEO Shaun Dyer said in the news release. “Donors expect all of us to be creative and collaborative when addressing community challenges. That's how we plan to approach this one.”

United Way’s campaign revenue has declined 35 per cent over the last three years, but, according to the news release, financial reserves and savings helped offset the shortfalls.

The group, which raised just over $6 million in 2015, is projected to raise $3.9 million this year.

Specifics on how many staff may be cut were not included in the news release, but United Way did state some of the programs to be affected include the Saskatoon Collaborative Funders program and Journey Home.

Funding for the Collaborative Funders program, which provides grants to community-based organizations, will be reduced by 50 per cent. Journey Home, a housing-first initiative, will see its funding cut by 15 per cent.

Partnerships with local agencies — specifically, three-year agreements with Community Partners — will remain, but will be affected.

“We are keeping our commitments to our Community Partners. However, we will need to extend the flow of funding over a slightly longer period,” Dyer said. “By working together, and managing our budgets differently, we can reduce the impact of the shortfall on programs, services, and those who rely on them."

United Way will provide volunteer experts to help partners with management and accounting, as part of its response to the shortfall, the news release stated.