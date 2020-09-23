SASKATOON -- The United Way of Saskatoon and Area’s Stuff the Bus campaign looks a bit different this year, but the goal is the same.

“It's about working together and thinking about our community,” CEO Sheri Benson said.

Donations of new items such as hygiene products, baby items, children’s toys and gloves and mitts will be distributed to vulnerable people in the community.

Stuff the Bus kicks off the United Way’s fall fundraising campaigns.

“We know that these days the pandemic, like in many communities, is making many people in our community vulnerable, who weren’t vulnerable before,” said Benson.

This year, the donation drop off is set up as a drive-thru, with the donations being stored at Prairieland Park to create a safer environment.

The items will be distributed to different agencies across the city such as Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op, Interval Health and Switch Health Clinic.