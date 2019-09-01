

Chad Leroux, CTV News Saskatoon





The newly formed Saskatoon Polocrosse club wants to get the word out on the horse-based sport that combines aspects of polo, with lacrosse-like sticks called cane racquets.

“It’s lacrosse on horse,” says Calgary Polocrosse player, and world cup of Polocrosse competitor Lesley Plant. “I think the polo part only comes because it’s on horse, but it’s lacrosse on horse.”

The sport has clubs scattered across Canada and as it grows it is becoming easier for participants to attend tournaments and events, but for now there’s still a lot of travelling that goes into it.

“In Canada there isn’t a lot of tournaments” says President of Polocrosse Saskatoon Benn Armstrong. “We have to travel far distances to go to a tournament.”

Armstrong said despite what people may think, it’s not that easy to convince western Canadians to give the sport a try, despite the amount of equestrian enthusiasts.

“It’s hard because the western riders have troubles with the whites, and the helmets” Armstrong said. But after convincing people to give it a try “they’re hooked, and they love it. They went out and bought helmets, there’s no more cowboy hats.”