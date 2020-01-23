SASKATOON -- The Co-op Refinery labour dispute spilled over into Saskatoon Thursday afternoon.

A group of women Unifor members protested outside Alt Hotel Saskatoon located in the city's downtown, where Federated Co-op Limited CEO Scott Banda was expected to speak during a Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan (WESK) event.

“If Mr. Banda thinks he can claim to be a strong supporter of women in the workplace while he is waging an unscrupulous battle against refinery workers, we’re here to remind him his actions speak far louder than his empty words,” said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer in a news release.

Nearly 800 members of Unifor Local 954 have been locked out from the Co-op Refinery since December.

