SASKATOON -- Members of Unifor Local 594 gathered outside TCU place as they protested the annual Federated Co-op Limited (FCL) general meeting.

"This meeting hosts all the retailing board members, so these are the people funding the lockout." Kevin Bittman, Unifor Local 594 president said.

The lockout has been ongoing for more than 14 weeks, and has included several blockades put up by Unifor members as a response.

The gathering outside TCU place was not to block anybody, but as Bittman says, it was to provide information to board members to help put an end to the strike.