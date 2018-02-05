Undergraduate researchers showcased their work to the public at the University of Saskatchewan on Monday.

The sixth annual Undergraduate Project Symposium featured work by over 30 students ranging from art installations to scientific research.

A mix of first-year and upper-year students were behind the displays, which this year are about an even split between the social sciences and natural sciences, according to Jessica Quan, the vice-president of academic affairs for the University of Saskatchewan Students' Union.

“So often people think that research is almost done in a bubble of what's happening in health science or with all these big corporations or enterprises, but then we sometimes overlook the fact that there's a lot of research happening at the undergraduate level,” Quan said.

The students’ work was judged by university faculty for a range of cash prizes.