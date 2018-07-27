Just under half of people in Saskatchewan think the government should step in to make up for the loss of Greyhound services, according to an Angus Reid Institute study.

Forty-four per cent of respondents said the government should intervene to maintain rural bus service, while 56 per cent said it’s up to the private sector to fill the gap.

The national average numbers were flipped to Sask. – 56 per cent of Canadians supported government intervention, 44 per cent disagreed.

The question had no option for respondents who didn’t support either option. Instead the survey asked respondents to pick the option hat most aligned with their own views.

The poll, which spoke to 1,500 Canadians adults, comes after Greyhound announced it was ending passenger bus and freight services in Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan and all but one route in British Columbia.

Women between the ages of 18 and 34 were most receptive of government support, while men of the same age range were the least.

The Angus Reid survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The Greyhound service cuts are set to take effect in October.