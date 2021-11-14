Undefeated Regina Thunder lose PFC title to Saskatoon Hilltops

SASKATOON -

The Saskatoon Hilltops are PFC champions after a 29-9 win against the Regina Thunder.

The Hilltops captured the title beating the unbeaten Thunder at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Toppers quarterback Damon Dutton ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the visitors.

Head coach Scott MacAulay said the Thunder came out of the first half with some momentum stopping some of Saskatoon’s runs, but the game got away from them with around five minutes left on the clock.

“I’m pretty proud of everybody to get to this point and it ain’t easy,” said MacAulay ,“no games in the PFC are easy, to be able to be 9-0 it means we were doing something right for a while there.”

Being undefeated to that nature for the first time in organization history holds weight and an emotional defensive back Branden Janotta said the loss will serve as motivation.

“We worked so hard for this and to come up short, it has to happen to somebody and it hurts now, but we’ll use it as fuel and we’ll be back,” said Janotta after the game on Sunday.

The Thunder won’t be back until next season, but for the Hilltops the work begins now as they prepare to face the Langley Rams.

“We get another week to develop this team and now, and into the future, look out we’re going to be good,” said Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant, who’s hoping the road win generates momentum for the potential journey to the CJFL final.

Sunday's win gives the Saskatoon Hilltops its seventh consecutive PFC Championship. The Toppers will head to B.C. for the semifinals match up on Nov. 21.

Coming into the PFC final, Regina beat Saskatoon twice in the regular season during the teams' home-and-home series. Both Thunder wins came on last-minute scores.