Lifeguards at the Kinsmen Water Park in Prince Albert saved a child who was found unconscious in a pool on Wednesday.

Staff at the park said they found the nine-year-old in the park’s main pool at around 3:30 p.m., and performed CPR.

“We’re very pleased with how everybody performed very professionally and very efficiently. It did lead to a very positive outcome in this case,” Jody Boulet, a spokesperson for the City of Prince Albert, said.

Paramedics took the nine-year-old to the Victoria Hospital as a precaution, according to the city.

The Kinsmen Water Park was closed on Thursday for an investigation and debrief with staff.

The city said the child has been released from hospital and is now at home.