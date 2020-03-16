SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic has made for unprecedented times, North Saskatoon Business Association executive director Kieth Moen said.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've been in this role for 10 years and in business in Saskatoon for a number of years and this is certainly uncharted territory."

He encourages people to support small businesses to reduce the risk of closure. Customers could buy gift cards now to be used later, bringing in revenue during the slowdown, for example.

"The bigger the business, typically the more capability they have to withstand harder economic times, whereas a small business will not typically have the reserves necessary to withstand tough times."

Rebecca Dyck, Manager of Dad's Organic Market, said she has ramped up her delivery service.

So far she hasn't seen a major decline in sales, but it's on her mind.

"We have about 25 staff and a good chunk are full time. There's lots of concern about what's going to happen with their job. Just a lot of uncertainty on a lot of levels. Staff are like family to me."

Nestor's Community Bakery on 20th Street is offering to deliver bread right to customers' doors to limit people congregating in stores and to keep business going.

Uber Eats has announced it is waiving delivery fees on all orders from independent restaurants across Canada and the U.S. to get more food delivered rather than people eating in restaurants.