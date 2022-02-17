'Unbelievable to see': Emily Clark's family cheers from Saskatoon as Team Canada wins hockey gold

A Saskatoon family gathered around the television Wednesday night to watch Emily Clark win gold with Canada's women's hockey team.

All four of her brothers, Brian, Jeff, Kevin, Robbie, her mother Tracy and father Del watched as Canada defeated the United States 3-2.

"It was pretty surreal, to come out on top and win it like they did and dominate throughout the entire tournament. It was just unbelievable to watch. Unbelievable to see," Jeff said.

Emily had previously tasted defeat at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018 when Team Canada lost to the United States. A few of her family members made the trip over to South Korea to watch those games.

"We've had both sides of the coin," Jeff said.

Emily Clark's family watches her win gold with Canada's women's hockey team. (Submitted/Jeff Clark)

Growing up, all the Clark kids played hockey except for Emily's older sister, Kristi. In a family as hockey-driven as the Clarks, which sometimes would have four or five games written on their family calendar, this gold medal meant a lot.

Clark grew up playing for the Saskatoon Contacts before joining the University of Wisconsin Badgers at the NCAA Division I level.

One of her coaches who has been working with her since 2006 is Scott Detertre. He now coaches in the ECHL and was on a road trip with spotty WiFi trying to catch the game.

"It was a pretty special feeling and see her finally get that gold medal," he said.

Clark was also part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championships.