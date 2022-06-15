'Ultra-low fare' airline begins service to and from Saskatoon
A discount airline has landed at Saskatoon’s airport.
Swoop made its first stop at John G. Diefenbaker International Airport from Edmonton at 9 am on Tuesday, June 14.
The plane was welcomed through an archway of water blasted out of a pair of the airport's firetrucks.
On its website, the airline boasts its "ultra-low" fares, claiming it offers 30 per cent lower prices compared to traditional economy fares.
As part of the WestJet-owned brand's cost-cutting measures, customers are invited to bring their own bottled water and snacks or purchase something from the Swoop onboard menu.
Flyers also have the option to "customize their experience" by paying extra for additional checked baggage or carry-ons or upgrading their seats.
Swoop will offer flights between Saskatoon and Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Toronto.
