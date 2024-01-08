'Ultimately it’s going to affect our business': Saskatoon businesses react to parking rate hike

If you paid for city parking in Saskatoon this week, you may have noticed fees went up.

The City of Saskatoon is trying to trim its spending, but businesses are worried about the effect on traffic in their stores.

Parking rates increased by fifty cents an hour, now at $2.50. Fines increased from $30 to $35, and late ticket payment fees rose from $50 to $60 if not paid within 14 days.

While it’s only been 8 days, the head of Saskatoon’s downtown Business Improvement District is worried what that might do to businesses.

Brent Penner says the city raised the rates to bring in revenue, but they did so without examining the possible impact on people who use city parking.

On Broadway, businesses haven’t heard complaints about the cost of parking, but availability of spots is more of an issue.

“Everybody wants to park as close as they can to the business when it’s cold out,” said Reid Challis, general manager of Bike Doctor. “Availability seems to get people a little bit, but I haven’t heard anybody complain about the price.”

But downtown, customers are speaking up.

“Last week, two or three customers came and they expressed their concern about the price hike in parking,” said Arshad Mehmood, who works at Astrum Electronics.

The city has introduced a convenience fee of 15 cents per transaction when using the ParkedIn app.

Penner says he’s been hearing from people who “aren’t pleased with the cost of the app being borne by the user.”

But Mehmood says an increase in parking fees will only make it harder to shop downtown, which could affect his bottom line.

“Most of the time, parking is full,” he said. “Now they are complaining that the price is affecting them, and ultimately it’s going to affect our business.”

The fee hike is an effort by the city to address budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.

“The parking rate increase of $0.50/hour is projected to result in an additional $1,070,000 in annual parking revenue,” said Matt Grazier, Director of Community Standards in an Email to CTV News. “The increase was recommended to help ensure parking revenues keep pace with operating expenses and to ensure appropriate rates are in place to encourage parking turnover.”