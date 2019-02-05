Hailing a ride from a ridesharing service in Saskatoon will be possible starting Tuesday afternoon, when Uber says it will start operations.

An Uber representative and Joe Hargrave, minister responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, are scheduled to make a formal announcement at 1:30 p.m. in front of City Hall.

The city gave ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft the green light to operate in Saskatoon late last year after the province introduced ridesharing regulations.

Saskatoon’s bylaw mandates that all taxi cabs and ridesharing companies must start fares at $3.75, although how fares look at the end of the trip could vary. Drivers must also complete a criminal record check.

It’s not known when Lyft will arrive in the city.