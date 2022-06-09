Uber ranked the 10 most forgetful cities in Canada and Saskatoon made the cut

Saskatoon made the top 10 when it comes to Uber riders — based on what they leave behind.

Saskatoon came in at number 10, apparently not nearly as forgetful as Regina, which came in fourth place.

With the exception of Vancouver, Saskatchewan's two largest urban centres were the only cities in Western Canada to make the list.

The most forgetful city in Canada according to the ride-hailing giant? Quebec City.

Uber also released a list of the 10 most commonly forgotten items across Canada. Topping the list were phones, wallets and keys.

People also often forget headphones, backpacks, glasses, clothing, vapes, jewelry and watches and water bottles, the company says.

But that's not all. Uber also noted what it calls the most unique items lost, which range from a hockey jersey in Winnipeg to gold teeth in Toronto and a tiramisu cake in Kingston.

The most forgetful day and time in Canada is 9 p.m. Saturday.

Saskatoon riders also made another Uber list earlier this year, giving the highest average rider rating in the country.

Uber says the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in a car, you can log in to your account on a friend's phone or computer.

Toronto is the least forgetful city in the country, Uber says.