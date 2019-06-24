

CTV Saskatoon





Travelers needing a ride from the Saskatoon airport now have another option.

Uber announced its ride-sharing service is now available for pickups at the Saskatoon International Airport.

Uber launched in Saskatoon in February, but up until Monday, travelers were only able to get a ride to the airport – but not from it.

The pickup location for Uber is at the curb near Door One.