Uber pickups now allowed at Saskatoon airport
Up until June 24, people couldn't get picked up by Uber at the Saskatoon airport. (file)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 2:42PM CST
Travelers needing a ride from the Saskatoon airport now have another option.
Uber announced its ride-sharing service is now available for pickups at the Saskatoon International Airport.
Uber launched in Saskatoon in February, but up until Monday, travelers were only able to get a ride to the airport – but not from it.
The pickup location for Uber is at the curb near Door One.