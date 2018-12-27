Uber is recruiting drivers in Saskatoon after the city passed a bylaw allowing ride-sharing services.

Ads for the company have started popping up on social media feeds.

So far neither Uber nor Lyft are operating in Saskatoon.

The city’s Transportation Network Company (TNC) Bylaw is a framework developed by city officials to regulate the number of ridesharing vehicles, the fares they can charge and regulations around drivers looking to operate under the TNC bylaw.

Rideshare vehicles will be mandated to start the fares at $3.75, the same for taxis, but how fares look at the end of the trip could vary. There is no limit to how many TNC licenses the city will grant.