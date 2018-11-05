U.S. Customs and Border protection says border officers in Montana are intercepting travelers from Canada who are in possession of marijuana.

Two Americans were also recently arrested after admitting to having a marijuana pipe and biying marijuana in Canada. Hash oil and other declared items were also in their vehicle.

Border officials say although recreational marijuana may be legal in Canada and some U.S. states, it is reminding travelers that pot remains illegal in most of the U.S.

It says Canadians working in the marijuana industry coming to the U.S. for reasons unrelated to the marijuana industry will generally be allowed entry.