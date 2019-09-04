It’s a record year for enrollment at the University of Saskatchewan this year with more than 26,000 students on campus.

But for first-year students entering the beginning of their post-secondary education, campus life can be a little daunting, especially for out-of-towners like Shelby Shepherd from Wilkie, Sask., about 160 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

“It’s a big change coming to the city and adjusting to everything and busy classes but we’ll make it work,” Shepherd said.

But the big question is, have these students ever cooked before. Shepherd admitted she hasn’t, but she’s getting acclimatized to the campus diet.

“Probably have Kraft dinner probably maybe some salad.”

For Shelby-Rae Tipewan, now a third-year university student, the adjustment was something she wishes she was better prepared for.

“Because you’re suddenly expected to do all the stuff on your own and then keeping up with school stuff and at the same time you don’t think about other responsibilities you should be keeping up,” Tipewan said.

But mental health and wellness is top of mind for university staff as faculty are also out in the bowl alongside the various campus clubs and organizations, promoting mind and body health. Peter Headley is the director of student affairs and services with the university.

His team has noticed an increase in stress around mid-terms and finals of course, but different students face different stressors. Headley said it’s important to know when your stressed and reach out to someone.

“It’s okay, it’s perfectly normal not to feel okay at times,” Headley said. “But it’s important to be aware of the resources available and reach out early.”

Headley added the student wellness centre has psychologists, mental health practitioners, and counsellors on hand to help students adjust to their new surroundings.