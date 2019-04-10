The University of Saskatchewan is set to make courses more expensive next year.

Tuition rates at the U of S will increase by an average of 3.4 per cent in the 2019-20 school year, according to the university. Last year, tuition jumped 4.8 per cent.

Students enrolled in an arts program will pay about $218 more for a full course load year. Students in science programs are set to pay about $266 more.

“Students are taking on jobs when they’re doing their studies, which means they are not able to fully commit to their education – instead they’re having to spread themselves out,” said Brent Kobes, vice president of finance for the University of Saskatchewan Students' Union.

“We know this is a significant investment for our students and their families … we focus on program enhancement to ensure that our students receive a rich and rigorous education,” Tony Vannelli, provost and vice-president academic, said in a university news release.

Tuition money makes up a quarter of the university’s operating budget and goes towards enhancing student programs, according to the release.

The 2019-20 tuition hike was decided before the provincial budget was released. In the budget, no additional funding was given to colleges or universities.