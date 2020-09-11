SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan looks different this year as COVID-19 has caused students to distance themselves from in-person classes and campus.

“You don’t really get a chance to live out that full university experience of meeting new people,” said Yashica Bither, a fourth year psychology major.

Bither, prior to the virus, had been living in dorms at the U of S, but when she moved out for the summer she wasn’t allowed to move back in.

“They said that because I had already moved out I wasn’t able to move back in so I had to find a new place to live,” said Bither.

Bither said that living in residence gave her a sense of responsibility and also gave her the opportunity to have fun with peers, something she is missing out on today.

The U of S said it understands that some students feel isolated but has also seen success with online classes.

“What we’re finding is that for some students, being in a remote delivery environment has been helpful,” Vice Provost of Teaching, Learning and Student Experience Patti McDougall said.

For example, McDougall said that some students have found it helpful not having to move to Saskatoon and that ultimately, students go to university for a good education.

“That’s what they’re here for, they’re here to get a degree and we want to make that out number one priority.”

The University of Saskatchewan Students' Union, however, is doing what it can to make sure students feel connected while being distant.

President Autumn LaRose-Smith said they have created an online chat room with volunteers for students to talk to throughout the day.

“Students are definitely craving that connection to community, whether that is online or in person,” said LaRose-Smith.

Being a student herself, LaRose-Smith has also had to learn a new way to navigate through her fifth year.

“It’s a learning experience,” she said. “I definitely have to reteach myself how I view education, because when you come to university coming out of high school you’ve already been in school for 13 years of your life, and now everything you’ve done prior to that has completely changed.”

Like Bither, LaRose-Smith has missed the campus and is hoping that soon, they will be able to get back on campus.

“Trying to adapt and to connect with others I think is going to be a huge challenge for everybody, but were all in it together so I think we will get through it.”