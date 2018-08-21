A researcher from the University of Saskatchewan is leading a project that will include more than 48,000 chickens to help improve the economy and reduce poverty in Mozambique.

“There is such a wide open market for chicken,” project leader Dr. Ron Siemens told CTV News. “It’s a big part of the diet, but a lot of people don’t have the finances to buy it. So this will put it on the market at a reasonable price.”

The goal of Project FranGo is to teach locals how to start and manage a chicken farm so that they can “create their own livelihood.”

Siemens with the U of S College of Medicine, Dr. Celo Belo, the head of Health Sciences at Universidade Lurio, and Carlos Pueque, a spiritual leader in Mozambique are leading the project.

Siemens and his team will build a “self-sustaining Mozambican incubator” and provide chickens and food. Every seven weeks, 48,000 chickens will be brought to market, he said.

Project FranGO will allow 16 families to enroll at the farm where they will be taught how to raise and market chickens for a full year. Once the families exit the project, they will have the necessary tools and education to open a chicken farm on their own.

He said his counterparts, Belo and the university in Mozambique, will teach participants the importance of family health and nutrition, while Pueque is providing the land to build the chicken farm.

It’s important to help boost the economy in Mozambique, as it’s “a country with some of the worst poverty levels in the world,” Siemens said.

The team is fundraising for Project FranGo and researchers are looking for more donations to get things started.

Siemens and his team aim to have the chicken farm up and running by April 2019.