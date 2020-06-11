SASKATOON -- Two professors at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy (JSGS) in Saskatoon and Regina are working to help Indigenous and northern communities fight against COVID-19 with new digital technologies, according to a release from the University of Saskatchewan.

The projects will introduce Indigenous and northern communities to digital technologies that can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, while providing commercial and economic opportunities for the region, the release said.

Tarun Katapally, an associate professor at the University of Regina, is developing an app-based program that will “provide Indigenous community leaders with data to assist them in self-governing and decision-making during public health crises such as COVID-19,” according to the release.

Katapally will be working with community leaders and residents in Ile-a-la-Crosse to launch the program.

The release said Indigenous and northern residents who volunteer to participate will be asked to self-monitor and report any COVID-19 symptoms, and track their movements and interactions within the community.

“We must bring people together and provide them with ethical surveillance tools to help them overcome their fear, be better informed, and help our health and financial system monitor the situation,” Katapally said in the release.

The second project is led by Ken Coates, Canada Research Chair in Regional Innovation and JSGS professor at the University of Saskatchewan, who is “exploring the relevance and viability of technological innovations to the unique circumstances and opportunities of the North,” according to the release.

Coates is working alongside the Na-Cho Nyak Dun Development Corporation in the Yukon and Des Nedhe Development Corporation in northern Saskatchewan.

This is a two-year pilot project that will see Coates and his team work with other companies to explore ways to implement innovations and commercialize technologies in northern, Indigenous and remote communities, the release said.

Some of these innovations include 3D printing construction, automated vehicles, remote mining technologies, remote surgery and automated food production facilities, according to the release.

The projects are receiving a cash injection of $400,000 from Mitacs, a national not-for-profit innovation organization.