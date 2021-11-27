U of S, Metis Nation Saskatchewan sign agreement to verify Metis citizenship

SASKATOON -

The Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) and the University of Saskatchewan have signed an agreement to ensure the proper criteria is met for Métis citizenship and identity when people apply for Métis based opportunities at the U of S.

“This is an important moment for the Métis of Saskatchewan,” said MN-S President McCallum in a news release. “This agreement recognizes that only the Métis government of Saskatchewan and its citizens can define who we are through our laws and ways. This lets us work together with the university in a good way.”

The agreement comes after calls from the organization to universities, industry and government to recognize the MN-S citizenship process, requirements and government institutions, according to the news release.

“We believe that a key part of reconciliation is recognizing that Indigenous communities define and verify their own membership,” said USask President Peter Stoicheff in the news release. “The university, in signing this document, continues to build on its strong relationship with MN–S by affirming that Métis identity is determined by the MN-S. We are extremely appreciative of the MN–S’s shared commitment to advancing this important work.”

Both the U of S and the MN-S signed a memorandum of understanding in November of 2019 aimed at identifying common goals and maximizing mutual beneficial opportunities.