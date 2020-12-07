SASKATOON -- With seven Canada West Championships and four Coach of the Year awards, long-time men’s hockey bench-boss for the University of Saskatchewan announced his retirement on Monday.

Dave Adolph is stepping down from his post effective May 1, 2021.

"After a lot of self-discussion, I've decided that now is the right time to step back as the men's hockey coach," Adolph said in a news release.

"Over the last 28 years, the team has accomplished more than I could have imagined, and my family and I are all proud to be members of the Huskie men's hockey program."

Adolph recorded 488 regular season wins, the winningest coach in Canadian university men’s hockey. 456 of those wins were with the U of S.

Adolph started his head-coaching career with the Lethbridge Pronghorns, where from 1989-90 to 1992-93 he racked up the first 32 wins of his historic mark. Adolph took over the program at the U of S for the 1993-94 season.

"When I first started, I thought I would only be at it for three or four years, five at the most. At that point, I thought if I had some success, I would look at a chance to go to a professional league maybe, or pursue other opportunities to expand my experiences," Adolph said.

After missing the playoffs in his first two years as head coach, Adolph and the Huskies would make the postseason 25 years in a row. Adolph also suited up for the U of S men’s hockey team 117 times as a defenceman. He hoisted the University Cup as a player with the U of S in 1983.

During his coaching years with the U of S the Huskies reached the University Cup 16 times, including eight of the past nine seasons.

Adolph was named Canada West Coach of the Year four times as well as U SPORTS Coach of the Year in 2017.