

Ryan Fletcher , CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Law students at the University of Saskatchewan put their legal smarts to work today in support of climate change policy research.

With laptops in hand, the students spent Monday afternoon exploring possible legal solutions that municipalities could consider in their attempts to tackle climate change.

“We're looking at municipal issues dealing with the climate crisis, so we're researching a number of different areas of how cities like Saskatoon can best implement climate policies," law student Logan Salm said.

They joined law students from across many universities across Canada for the Student Law Clinics Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.

The researchers were examining proposed and existing municipal bylaws with the intention of improving climate policies.