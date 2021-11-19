U of S launching formal investigation into professor who claimed to be Indigenous

SASKATOON -

The University of Saskatchewan is launching a formal investigation after the Indigenous identity of professor Carrie Bourassa was questioned.

The investigation will be led by an independent external investigator, Jean Teillet, who specializes in Indigenous law, the university said in a Thursday news release.

The release says other Indigneous faculty and staff will be included in the investigation process.

“Once completed, the university will communicate the outcomes, subject to confidentiality,” the university said.

Earlier this month, Bourassa was put on leave by the university and suspended her duties as a professor in the College of Medicine, where her research work has primarily focused on Indigenous health.

The move was made after a CBC report raised questions about Carrie Bourassa's assertions concerning her own Indigenous heritage.

In a statement posted online, Bourassa said she is "shocked and dismayed at the recent attack" on her identity.

Bourassa said she is "Métis and (identifies) as such" and that she has been "vetted" through two Regina-based Métis organizations.

Bourassa has declined previous interview requests from CTV News.