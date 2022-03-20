U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship

The women's team took the title with a final score of 68-59. (Source: U of S) The women's team took the title with a final score of 68-59. (Source: U of S)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London