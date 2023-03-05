U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch

Local fans of SNL may have been surprised to see a familiar Huskies logo in a sketch on the March 4 show. Local fans of SNL may have been surprised to see a familiar Huskies logo in a sketch on the March 4 show.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London