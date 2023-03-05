U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.

Please Don't Destroy - Self Defense pic.twitter.com/LEOZdhZFWd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

One of the characters in video short called “Self Defense” from Please Don’t Destroy is seen wearing a grey t-shirt with the classic green and white U of S Huskies logo.

In the sketch, Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — the team behind Please Don’t Destroy — take a self-defense class after being bullied by the office interns.

They finally earn the interns’ respect through an act of violence — but at what cost?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and recent Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce makes an appearance as the self-defense coach.